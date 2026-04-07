Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) reported Loss for second quarter of -$1.71 million

The company's earnings totaled -$1.71 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$3.78 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kura Sushi USA, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.50 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.3% to $80.02 million from $64.89 million last year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.71 Mln. vs. -$3.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.14 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Revenue: $80.02 Mln vs. $64.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 333 M To $ 335 M

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