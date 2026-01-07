Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) revealed Loss for its first quarter that Increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$3.06 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$0.96 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kura Sushi USA, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.82 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $73.46 million from $64.46 million last year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$3.06 Mln. vs. -$0.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.25 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $73.46 Mln vs. $64.46 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $330 Mln - $334 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.