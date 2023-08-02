Kura Sushi USA Inc - (KRUS) Price Target Increased by 18.82% to 99.38

The average one-year price target for Kura Sushi USA Inc - (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been revised to 99.38 / share. This is an increase of 18.82% from the prior estimate of 83.64 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.87 to a high of 113.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.13% from the latest reported closing price of 99.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Sushi USA Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRUS is 0.20%, an increase of 120.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.37% to 6,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens holds 824K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 18.40% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 456K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 26.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 81.23% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 419K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 138.72% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 300K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 76.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 246.11% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 290K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 64.51% over the last quarter.

Kura Sushi USA Background Information

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 28 locations in six states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history.

