Kura Sushi USA, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Fiscal Q3 2025 Financial Results on July 8, 2025

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will host a conference call on July 8, 2025, to discuss Q3 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results on July 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET, with a press release published that same day after market close. The call will be led by key executives, including President and CEO Hajime “Jimmy” Uba and CFO Jeff Uttz. Interested listeners can access the call via telephone or through a webcast on the company's website. Kura Sushi, which operates 77 locations across 20 states and Washington DC, is known for its technology-enabled Japanese dining experience and revolving sushi model. It was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of the Japanese company Kura Sushi, Inc., which has a long-standing history in the restaurant industry.

Potential Positives

Kura Sushi USA is set to share its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results on July 8, which highlights the company's transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The upcoming conference call will be hosted by key executives, including the CEO and CFO, indicating strong leadership engagement with shareholders.

The company's use of technology in their restaurant concept showcases innovation in the dining experience, potentially positioning Kura Sushi favorably in a competitive market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Kura Sushi's fiscal third quarter 2025 conference call?

Kura Sushi's fiscal third quarter 2025 conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

How can I listen to the Kura Sushi conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by dialing 201-689-8471 or accessing the webcast on their website.

Where can I find Kura Sushi's financial results?

The fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results will be released on July 8, 2025, after the market closes.

Who will host the Kura Sushi conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by Hajime Uba, Jeff Uttz, and Benjamin Porten.

How can I access the conference call replay?

The telephone replay can be accessed by calling 412-317-6671 with the passcode 13751708.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KRUS Insider Trading Activity

$KRUS insiders have traded $KRUS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEITARO ISHII sold 6,918 shares for an estimated $574,401

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $KRUS stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release with fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results will be issued that same day after the market closes. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Uttz, Chief Financial Officer, and Benjamin Porten, SVP Investor Relations & System Development.





Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13751708.





The webcast will be available at



www.kurasushi.com



under the Investor Relations section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.







About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.







Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 77 locations across 20 states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 650 restaurants internationally and 45 years of brand history. For more information, please visit



www.kurasushi.com



.





Investor Relations Contact:





Jeff Priester or Steven Boediarto





investor@kurausa.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.