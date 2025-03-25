Kura Sushi USA, Inc. to Host Conference Call Discussing Fiscal Q2 2025 Financial Results

Kura Sushi USA will host a conference call on April 8, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. announced it will hold a conference call on April 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results, which will be released that day after the market closes. The call will be led by President and CEO Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, CFO Jeff Uttz, and SVP of Investor Relations and System Development Benjamin Porten. Interested participants can join the call by phone or via a webcast from the company's website. Kura Sushi, a technology-driven Japanese restaurant chain founded in 2008, operates 74 locations across the U.S. and is part of a larger Japan-based chain with a rich history in the revolving sushi dining concept.

Potential Positives

Kura Sushi USA will provide updates on its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results, which could offer insight into the company's recent performance and growth trajectory.

The conference call will feature key executives, including the President and CEO, enhancing transparency and direct communication with stakeholders.

The availability of a webcast and replay allows for broader access to the financial results for investors and interested parties, promoting engagement with the company's performance.

Potential Negatives

There is no financial performance data provided in the press release, which could indicate potential issues that the company may be facing, leaving investors uncertain.

FAQ

When is Kura Sushi's fiscal second quarter 2025earnings call

Kura Sushi will host its fiscal second quarter 2025earnings callon April 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

How can I listen to the Kura Sushi conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by dialing 201-689-8471 or via the webcast on the Kura Sushi website.

Who will host the Kura Sushiearnings call

Theearnings callwill be hosted by President Hajime "Jimmy" Uba, CFO Jeff Uttz, and SVP Benjamin Porten.

Is there a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a telephone replay of the call will be available by dialing 412-317-6671 with passcode 13751704.

Where can I find more information about Kura Sushi?

Additional information about Kura Sushi can be found on their website at www.kurasushi.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KRUS Insider Trading Activity

$KRUS insiders have traded $KRUS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEITARO ISHII sold 6,918 shares for an estimated $574,401

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $KRUS stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KRUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRUS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $103.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $98.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $70.0 on 10/22/2024

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release with fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results will be issued that same day after the market closes. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Uttz, Chief Financial Officer, and Benjamin Porten, SVP Investor Relations & System Development.





Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13751704.





The webcast will be available at



www.kurasushi.com



under the Investor Relations section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.







About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.







Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 74 locations across 20 states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 650 restaurants internationally and 45 years of brand history. For more information, please visit



www.kurasushi.com



.





Investor Relations Contact:





Jeff Priester or Steven Boediarto





investor@kurausa.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.