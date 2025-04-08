KURA SUSHI USA Earnings Results: $KRUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

KURA SUSHI USA ($KRUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, missing estimates of -$0.13 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $64,890,000, missing estimates of $66,208,883 by $-1,318,883.

KURA SUSHI USA Insider Trading Activity

KURA SUSHI USA insiders have traded $KRUS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEITARO ISHII sold 6,918 shares for an estimated $574,401

KURA SUSHI USA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of KURA SUSHI USA stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KURA SUSHI USA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRUS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $103.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $98.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $70.0 on 10/22/2024

