KURA SUSHI USA Earnings Results: $KRUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

KURA SUSHI USA ($KRUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, missing estimates of -$0.13 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $64,890,000, missing estimates of $66,208,883 by $-1,318,883.
KURA SUSHI USA Insider Trading Activity
KURA SUSHI USA insiders have traded $KRUS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEITARO ISHII sold 6,918 shares for an estimated $574,401
KURA SUSHI USA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of KURA SUSHI USA stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 265,660 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,063,482
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 156,723 shares (+72.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,195,969
- UBS GROUP AG added 129,081 shares (+2551.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,692,156
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 122,419 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,088,713
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 105,316 shares (+109.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,539,523
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 101,739 shares (+1334.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,215,518
- FMR LLC removed 101,528 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,196,406
KURA SUSHI USA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRUS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $103.0 on 01/08/2025
- Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $98.0 on 11/07/2024
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $70.0 on 10/22/2024
