Kura Sushi Surges 60% in 3 Months: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS have shown remarkable performance in the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 and the industry. In the same time frame, KRUS has skyrocketed 60% compared with the industry and the S&P 500’s 5.2% and 6.1% growth, respectively.



As of Monday, the stock closed at $106.28, below its 52-week high of $122.81 but well above its 52-week low of $48.66. In the same time frame, other industry players like Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL, Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA and First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. FWRG have gained 26.9%, 3.8% and 8.5%, respectively.

Technical indicators imply a continued strong performance for KRUS. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in KRUS's financial health and prospects.

Factors Favoring KRUS Stock’s Surge

The company is benefiting from expansion efforts. Recent openings in the Pacific Northwest, including Beaverton, OR and Tacoma, WA, outperformed expectations, showcasing untapped market potential in the region. Bakersfield, CA, also demonstrated success in smaller markets, validating KRUS's ability to expand beyond large metropolitan areas.



KRUS opened 14 new units in fiscal 2024 and has already launched five in fiscal 2025, with plans for 14 more openings this fiscal year. The focus on untapped markets, such as the Pacific Northwest, has yielded strong early results, bolstering investor confidence. The company has adopted a targeted site-selection approach, emphasizing smaller markets and managing cannibalization risks.



KRUS completed back-of-house efficiency initiatives, leading to improved labor cost management. Upcoming technology upgrades, such as reservation and self-seating systems, are expected to yield additional labor savings and enhance margins.



KRUS has been focusing on higher-quality IP partnerships with broader appeal, supplemented by cost-efficient advertising campaigns that highlight product quality and authenticity, further strengthening brand equity.



The company has been also benefiting from digital and delivery initiatives. Expansion of delivery options, including DoorDash, has grown off-premises sales to 3.2% of total revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, demonstrating adaptability to consumer trends.

Estimate Revision Favoring KRUS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share is 9 cents, indicating an improvement from a loss of 5 cents anticipated 30 days ago.



KRUS Trading at a Premium

KRUS is currently valued at a premium compared with the industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis. The company’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio is 4.34, higher than the industry.

Conclusion

Kura Sushi has demonstrated exceptional stock performance, supported by strong fundamentals and strategic growth initiatives. The company is thriving on its expansion into untapped markets, where new store openings are exceeding expectations and validating KRUS’ ability to succeed beyond traditional metropolitan areas.

Operational efficiency efforts, combined with innovative technology upgrades, are enhancing margins and positioning the company for sustained profitability. Its focus on high-quality partnerships and targeted advertising campaigns is strengthening brand equity, while digital and delivery initiatives are capturing evolving consumer preferences.

With strong upward momentum in its stock price and improving earnings estimates, KRUS presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking a growth-focused restaurant company. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

