News & Insights

Stocks
KRUS

Kura Sushi sees FY25 sales $275M-$279M, consensus $287.91M

November 06, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

For FY25, sees 14 new restaurants, maintaining an annual unit growth rate above 20%, with average net capital expenditures per unit of approximately $2.5M; General and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales to be approximately 13.5%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KRUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.