Kura Sushi sees FY25 sales $275M-$279M, consensus $287.91M

For FY25, sees 14 new restaurants, maintaining an annual unit growth rate above 20%, with average net capital expenditures per unit of approximately $2.5M; General and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales to be approximately 13.5%.

