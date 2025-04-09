Kura Sushi Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line fell from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Management pointed out meaningful progress across key initiatives, including tapping into new market opportunities following a successful launch in Bakersfield, advancing its intellectual property pipeline, and initiating long-planned systems projects. Although weather-related challenges created some short-term sales pressure, management remains confident in the company’s strategic direction. With continued operational progress and strong unit-level performance, KRUS is well-positioned to drive growth in the coming periods.

KRUS Fiscal Q2 Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 14 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 9 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $64.9 million missed the consensus mark of $66 million by 2%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported revenues of $57.3 million.

KRUS’ Q2 Comps Fall YoY

During the fiscal second quarter, comparable restaurant sales decreased 5.3% year over year. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported comparable restaurant sales growth of 3% year over year. The downside was primarily due to a fall in traffic.

Operating Highlights

During the fiscal second quarter, restaurant-level operating profit amounted to $11.2 million, almost flat from the prior-year quarter levels. Restaurant-level operating profit margin during the quarter came in at 17.3% compared with 19.6% reported in the year-ago period.



General and administrative expenses in the fiscal second quarter came in at $11 million compared with $8.2 million reported in the prior-year period.



During the quarter, food and beverage costs (as a percentage of sales) came in at 28.7% compared with 29.6% in the prior-year quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a rise in menu prices and supply chain initiatives. However, this was partially offset by food cost inflation.



Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter came in at $2.7 million compared with $2.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Feb. 28, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $85.2 million compared with $51 million as of Aug. 31, 2024.



Total stockholders’ equity at the end of the fiscal second quarter totaled $225 million compared with $162.5 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2024.

Store Developments

In the fiscal second quarter of 2025, the company opened three new restaurant locations in Berkeley, CA; Fort Worth, TX; and Paramus, NJ. After February 28, 2025, it added two more restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ and Lynnwood, WA. Overall, the company plans to open a total of 14 new restaurants during fiscal year 2025.

KRUS Fiscal 2025 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, the company anticipates sales to be $275-$279 million. It expects general and administrative expenses (as a percentage of sales) to be approximately 13.5%.

