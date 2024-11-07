Kura Sushi price target raised to $98 from $63 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Kura Sushi (KRUS) to $98 from $63 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported its fiscal Q4 results and hosted its call. The same-store sales result of down 3.1% was actually better than consensus of down 6.4%, with consensus largely being a function of management’s guidance provided back in July, the firm says.

