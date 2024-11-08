Kura Sushi price target raised to $90 from $70 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Kura Sushi (KRUS) to $90 from $70 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q4 results were better than expected top to bottom, though still a negative comp, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

