Kura Sushi price target raised to $90 from $70 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Kura Sushi (KRUS) to $90 from $70 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q4 results were better than expected top to bottom, though still a negative comp, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
