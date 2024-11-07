News & Insights

Stocks
KRUS

Kura Sushi price target raised to $120 from $70 at Roth MKM

November 07, 2024 — 01:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Kura Sushi (KRUS) to $120 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q4 report showed improving comp and margin performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees significant unit upside Kura.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KRUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.