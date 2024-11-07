Kura Sushi price target raised to $120 from $70 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Kura Sushi (KRUS) to $120 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q4 report showed improving comp and margin performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees significant unit upside Kura.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KRUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.