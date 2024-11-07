Kura Sushi price target raised to $120 from $70 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Kura Sushi (KRUS) to $120 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q4 report showed improving comp and margin performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees significant unit upside Kura.
