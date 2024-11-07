Kura Sushi price target raised to $115 from $90 at Benchmark

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Kura Sushi (KRUS) to $115 from $90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after fiscal Q4 operating results “beat consensus on all metrics,” driven by improving same-store sales trends that the company saw over the course of the quarter. The firm cites the Q4 results and ” qualitative FY25 guidance” for its increased target.
