Kura Sushi to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on April 8, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Trend in Estimate Revision of KRUS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at a loss of 7 cents, indicating an improvement of 22.2% from a loss of 9 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $66 million. The projection suggests a 15.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Kura Sushi’s Quarterly Results

Kura Sushi’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong unit expansion, improved cost efficiencies and ongoing technological enhancements.



The company’s recent restaurant openings have been outperforming expectations, particularly in new markets such as Beaverton, OR and Tacoma, WA. The successful entry into smaller high-potential markets, such as Bakersfield, CA, may have supported sales growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Operational improvements, including cost control initiatives and supply-chain optimizations, are expected to have aided the company’s fiscal second-quarter margins.



Technological initiatives, such as the rollout of an enhanced reservation and self-seating system, may have played a role in improving customer experience and driving efficiency. The implementation of updated table-side ordering panels and the redesigned Mr. Fresh 2.0 system is expected to boost operational productivity and enhance guest engagement.



However, the absence of IP collaboration campaigns in the fiscal second quarter could have impacted promotional-driven sales growth. Additionally, persistent labor cost inflation, particularly in high-cost markets, could have posed a challenge to restaurant-level operating margins in the fiscal second quarter.

What Our Model Says About KRUS Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kura Sushi this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP for KRUS: Kura Sushi has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kura Sushi’s Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is expected to register growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST’s quarterly earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 46 cents per share, indicating 9.5% growth from the year-ago quarter's number. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pegged at almost $2 billion, implying a rise of 3.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. MNST reported a negative earnings surprise of 5.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at 85 cents, which implies a 37.1% increase year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.1 billion, which indicates growth of 0.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. TSN reported an earnings surprise of almost 52%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 EPS is pegged at 15 cents, which implies a 25% increase year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $330.8 million, which indicates growth of 27.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CAVA reported an earnings surprise of almost 62.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

