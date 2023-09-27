Kura Sushi (KRUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed at $65.69, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.69% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Kura Sushi will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kura Sushi to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $55.75 million, up 32.74% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kura Sushi is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Kura Sushi's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 150.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.51.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.