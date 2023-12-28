Kura Sushi (KRUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Kura Sushi (KRUS) ended the recent trading session at $78.13, demonstrating a -1.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.03%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 27.03% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 4, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.11, indicating a 47.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $51.95 million, indicating a 32.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and a revenue of $241.3 million, representing changes of +207.14% and +28.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.92% higher. Right now, Kura Sushi possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kura Sushi is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 185.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.99.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.