Kura Sushi (KRUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed at $57.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.74% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 8, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.25, marking a 19.05% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $55.45 million, up 32.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kura Sushi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Kura Sushi is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 129.13. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.61.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

