Kura Sushi (KRUS) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed at $69.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Kura Sushi will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 19.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $55.75 million, up 32.74% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kura Sushi currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kura Sushi has a Forward P/E ratio of 158.59 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.29, so we one might conclude that Kura Sushi is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

