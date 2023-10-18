Kura Sushi (KRUS) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Kura Sushi (KRUS) standing at $63.74, reflecting a -1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Kura Sushi will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.25, indicating a 19.05% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $55.75 million, up 32.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kura Sushi. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kura Sushi presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Kura Sushi is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 145.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.17.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

