Kura Sushi (KRUS) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed the latest trading day at $61.97, indicating a -0.16% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.89% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.87% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Kura Sushi will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.13, signifying a 38.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $52.2 million, up 32.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $241.15 million, which would represent changes of +192.86% and +28.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.27% downward. At present, Kura Sushi boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kura Sushi is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 152.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.19, so one might conclude that Kura Sushi is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)

