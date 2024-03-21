Kura Sushi (KRUS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed the latest trading day at $107.08, indicating a -1.15% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 10.23% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Kura Sushi is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 70%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $56.25 million, indicating a 28.02% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $241 million. These totals would mark changes of +142.86% and +28.58%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kura Sushi. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.84% downward. As of now, Kura Sushi holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kura Sushi is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 323.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.8.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.