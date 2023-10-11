Kura Sushi (KRUS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Kura Sushi (KRUS) reached $71.02, with a -0.53% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.25, indicating a 19.05% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $55.75 million, reflecting a 32.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Kura Sushi is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kura Sushi currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 161.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.82.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.