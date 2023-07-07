Kura Sushi (KRUS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.

Q3 Earnings & Revenues

During the fiscal third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 16 cents that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it had reported an adjusted EPS of 5 cents.



Quarterly revenues of $49.2 million surpassed the consensus mark by 0.1%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported revenues of $38 million. The upside was backed by new store development and menu price increases.

Comps Details

During the fiscal third quarter, comparable restaurant sales increased 10.3% year over year. In the previous quarter, the company reported comparable restaurant sales growth of 17.4% year over year.

Operating Highlights

During the fiscal third quarter, operating income amounted to $1.3 million compared with $0.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The operating margin was 2.7% compared with 1.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.



General and administrative expenses in the fiscal third quarter came in at $7.0 million compared to $5.9 million in the prior year period. The upside was primarily due to compensation-related costs, professional fees and travel costs.



During the quarter, food and beverage costs (as a percentage of sales) came in at 30.0% compared with 29.7% in the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by food cost inflation, partially mitigated by menu prices increases.



Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter came in at $5.1 million compared with $3.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of May 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $70.5 million compared with $22.3 million as of Feb 28, 2023.



Total stockholders’ equity at the end of the fiscal third quarter totaled $159.7 million compared with $92.4 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023.

Store Developments

The company launched one new restaurant in Buford, Georgia, during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Subsequent to the quarter, the company opened a new restaurant in Framingham, MA. In fiscal 2023, the company anticipates to open nine to 11 new restaurants.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates sales to be approximately $187 - $189 million. It expects general and administrative expenses (as a percentage of sales) in the range of 15-15.5%.

