Kura Sushi (KRUS) Moves 16.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Kura Sushi (KRUS) shares ended the last trading session 16.7% higher at $66.18. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Robust comparable sales, new restaurant openings and increase in sales per locations have been boosting investors’ confidence.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Revenues are expected to be $55.45 million, up 32% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Kura Sushi, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 33.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on KRUS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Kura Sushi is part of the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.5% higher at $68.69. CBRL has returned -0.1% in the past month.

For Cracker Barrel , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.90. This represents a change of -9.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Cracker Barrel currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

