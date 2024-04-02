Kura Sushi (KRUS) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Apr 4. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 63.6%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 1 cent per share. KRUS reported a loss of 10 cents in the prior year.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $56.7 million, suggesting a gain of 28.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

The company’s results in the quarter under discussion are likely to be aided by expansion efforts and robust comparable restaurant sales. Management is focused on maintaining operational standards, accelerating the expansion of its restaurants and optimizing G&A in alignment with the expanding restaurant network to propel further growth.



Kura Sushi is also likely to have benefited from growth in traffic. The consensus estimate for comparable restaurant sales suggests 4% growth. Comparable restaurant sales are likely to have been aided by robust performance in its West Coast and Southwest markets.



However, increased training costs due to new store openings, as well as general wage increases, are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter to be reported.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Kura Sushi this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kura Sushi has an Earnings ESP of +300.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY has an Earnings ESP of +2.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PLAY’s earnings for the quarter under review are expected to increase 33.8%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and in line on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 34.5%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

DRI is expected to register 1.6% growth in earnings for the quarter to be reported. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 3%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

CMG’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 8.3%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

