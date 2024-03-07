Kura Sushi (KRUS) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed the most recent trading day at $92.55, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 7.38% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.03, showcasing a 70% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $56.25 million, up 28.02% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.34 per share and a revenue of $241 million, signifying shifts of +142.86% and +28.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kura Sushi. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.84% lower within the past month. Kura Sushi currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kura Sushi is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 274.12. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.2 of its industry.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

