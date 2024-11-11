News & Insights

Kura Sushi announces offering of Class A common stock, no amount given

November 11, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Kura Sushi (KRUS) USA announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. All shares of Class A common stock are being offered by the company. Kura Sushi intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, working capital, and other business purposes. William Blair & Company, Barclays Capital and TD Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Read More on KRUS:

