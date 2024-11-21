Kura selling off on loss of acquisition premium, says TD Cowen

TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Kura Oncology (KURA) without a price target following the company’s collaboration with Kyowa Kirin on its lead asset ziftomenib. Kura shares are trading lower on the loss of an acquisition premium as investors conclude a sale of Kura to a strategic acquirer who is not Kyowa is now less likely given Kyowa’s ownership of 50% of the asset in the U.S. and a majority outside the U.S., the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, TD had assumed Kura would develop and commercialize zifotmenib on its own in the U.S. until it was bought by a larger biopharma company. Shares of Kura are down 22% to $12.40 in premarket trading.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KURA:
- Kura deal with Kyowa detracts from takeout narrative, says Mizuho
- Kura Oncology price target lowered to $28 from $32 at Jefferies
- Kura Oncology price target raised to $37 from $32 at H.C. Wainwright
- Closing Bell Movers: Nvidia down slightly after Q3 results
- Kura Oncology, Kyowa Kirin to develop and commercialize ziftomenib in leukemias
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.