Kura Oncology reports Q3 EPS (63c), consensus (63c)

“We approach the end of 2024 in a strong position, with a series of important catalysts ahead,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology (KURA). “First, we look forward to sharing a robust dataset from more than 100 patients in our Phase 1a dose-escalation study of ziftomenib in combination with standards of care in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, followed by topline results from our registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in relapsed/refractory (R/R) NPM1-mutant (NPM1-m) AML early next year. In the meantime, we continue to enroll rapidly across all our ziftomenib studies, further supporting the broad development of our menin inhibitor programs.”

