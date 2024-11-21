Kura Oncology price target lowered to $18 from $22 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Kura Oncology (KURA) to $18 from $22 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm adjusted its price target on the stock following recent lackluster mNPM-1 revumenib results reported by Syndax (SNDX) as well as the announced deal terms with Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF), the analyst tells investors.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.