Kura Oncology price target lowered to $18 from $22 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Kura Oncology (KURA) to $18 from $22 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm adjusted its price target on the stock following recent lackluster mNPM-1 revumenib results reported by Syndax (SNDX) as well as the announced deal terms with Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF), the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KURA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.