Kura Oncology Posts $2.1M Initial KOMZIFTI Sales, Secures $195M Milestone

(RTTNews) - Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision medicines for cancer, announced preliminary financial results, highlighted recent program achievements, and outlined key milestones expected in 2026.

The company reported $2.1 million in KOMZIFTI (ziftomenib) net product revenue during the five weeks of initial commercial availability that ended December 31, 2025. In addition, Kura received $195 million in milestone payments under its collaboration with Kyowa Kirin in the fourth quarter, while collaboration revenue, a non-cash item, was estimated between $15 million and $17 million.

As of year-end 2025, the company held $667.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

KOMZIFTI achieved significant regulatory and clinical milestones in 2025. In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) harboring an NPM1 mutation, making KOMZIFTI the first and only once-daily oral menin inhibitor approved for this indication.

The therapy was subsequently added to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines as a Category 2A recommended treatment option. At the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December, oral presentations highlighted favorable safety and encouraging antileukemic activity for ziftomenib in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in patients with NPM1 mutations or KMT2A rearrangements, based on data from the ongoing KOMET-007 trial.

Earlier in the year, Kura initiated the Phase 3 KOMET-017 trial evaluating ziftomenib in combination with intensive and non-intensive chemotherapy regimens in newly diagnosed AML patients, while also presenting promising data from its farnesyl transferase inhibitor programs at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.

Looking ahead to 2026, Kura aims to accelerate U.S. uptake of KOMZIFTI in relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated AML and drive quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. The company expects to present updated KOMET-007 data on combinations with 7+3 chemotherapy in the first half of the year, publish data on the venetoclax/azacitidine combination, and share preliminary results from the KOMET-008 cohort evaluating ziftomenib with gilteritinib in the second half.

Enrollment in the KOMET-017 Phase 3 trial will continue, alongside the expansion of KOMET-007 cohorts exploring additional combinations such as quizartinib. Kura also plans to broaden ziftomenib's reach beyond AML, including evaluation in gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Development of darlifarnib remains a priority, with expansion cohorts in advanced renal cell carcinoma expected to begin in the first half of 2026, alongside preliminary data from combinations with adagrasib in KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors. Updated dose-escalation data in RCC are anticipated in the second half of the year, with further exploration of new indications and combination strategies.

The pipeline will also advance next-generation menin inhibitors, including KO-7246 in IND-enabling studies for diabetes and cardiometabolic diseases, as well as preclinical work on candidates for solid tumor therapy.

Financially, Kura anticipates recognizing $45 million to $55 million in non-cash collaboration revenue in 2026. With $667.3 million in cash and investments at year-end 2025, supplemented by expected collaboration payments and product revenue, the company believes it is well-positioned to support the ziftomenib AML program through topline results in the front-line Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed AML.

Shares of KURA closed Friday's trading session at $9.41, down $0.14 or 1.47%. In overnight trading at 11:31 PM EST, the shares recovered to $9.69, marking an increase of $0.28 or 2.98%.

