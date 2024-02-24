Kura Oncology (KURA) Price Target Increased by 6.63% to 30.77

The average one-year price target for Kura Oncology (NasdaqGS:KURA) has been revised to 30.77 / share. This is an increase of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 28.86 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.95% from the latest reported closing price of 20.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Oncology. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KURA is 0.20%, an increase of 23.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 82,474K shares. The put/call ratio of KURA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 7,373K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,731K shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 60.30% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 6,946K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,336K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 24.92% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,807K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 5,313K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374K shares, representing an increase of 17.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 60.51% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,980K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tipifarnib, is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase in-licensed from Janssen. Previously, tipifarnib was studied in more than 5,000 cancer patients and showed compelling and durable anti-cancer activity in certain patient subsets; however, no molecular mechanism of action had been determined that could explain its clinical activity across a range of solid tumor and hematologic indications. Leveraging advances in next generation sequencing as well as emerging information about cancer genetics and tumor biology, the Company is seeking to identify those patients most likely to benefit from tipifarnib. In addition to Breakthrough Therapy Designation, tipifarnib has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition to HNSCC, tipifarnib has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in a number of additional genetically defined tumor types. Kura has received multiple issued patents for tipifarnib, providing patent exclusivity in the U.S. and foreign countries. About Kura Oncology

