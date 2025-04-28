Kura Oncology Initiates Phase 1 Study of Ziftomenib Combined with Imatinib for Advanced GIST Patients After Imatinib Failure

Kura Oncology initiates KOMET-015 trial studying ziftomenib plus imatinib for advanced GIST post-imatinib failure.

Quiver AI Summary

Kura Oncology, Inc. announced the initiation of the KOMET-015 Phase 1 clinical trial, which will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of ziftomenib, an investigational menin inhibitor, in combination with imatinib for patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) who have not responded to imatinib treatment. Preclinical studies indicate that this combination shows significant and lasting antitumor activity in both imatinib-sensitive and imatinib-resistant models. Given that approximately 60% of GIST patients develop resistance to imatinib within two years, this trial aims to explore the potential of ziftomenib to overcome such resistance. The trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of this combination therapy, with hopes of improving treatment outcomes for patients with limited options. The overall goal is to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose and evaluate clinical benefits, including overall response rates and survival rates.

Potential Positives

Kura Oncology has initiated the KOMET-015 Phase 1 clinical trial, marking a significant milestone in exploring new treatment options for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) after imatinib failure.

The combination of ziftomenib and imatinib has shown robust and durable antitumor activity in preclinical models, indicating potential for improved treatment outcomes for patients with imatinib-sensitive and imatinib-resistant tumors.

The trial addresses a critical unmet need for innovative therapeutic options in GIST, as many patients experience resistance to existing treatments.

There are currently no other clinical trials evaluating the combination of a menin inhibitor with standards of care for GIST, positioning Kura Oncology at the forefront of research in this area.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the necessity for new treatment options for advanced GIST, indicating that current therapies may be inadequate, which could reflect poorly on the company's previous drugs.

The mention of significant patient resistance to imatinib, the frontline standard of care, may cast doubt on the effectiveness of existing treatment approaches and highlight a pressing unmet need that Kura is attempting to address.

The language around "promising preclinical data" and reliance on potential future therapeutic outcomes may underscore the uncertainty and risk associated with the newly announced clinical trial, which could generate skepticism among investors and stakeholders regarding the product's eventual approval and commercialization.

FAQ

What is the KOMET-015 clinical trial?

The KOMET-015 trial is a Phase 1 study evaluating ziftomenib combined with imatinib in advanced GIST patients post-imatinib failure.

What are ziftomenib's benefits for GIST patients?

Ziftomenib may overcome resistance to imatinib and enhance antitumor activity in both imatinib-sensitive and resistant GIST cases.

How many patients are diagnosed with GIST annually in the U.S.?

Approximately 4,000 to 6,000 new cases of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

What is the status of ziftomenib in cancer treatment?

Ziftomenib is currently in clinical trials for advanced GIST and also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for AML.

Why are new treatments needed for advanced GIST?

Most GIST patients eventually progress due to secondary KIT mutations, necessitating new therapeutic options beyond current TKIs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KURA Insider Trading Activity

$KURA insiders have traded $KURA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAHEEM HASNAIN sold 22,682 shares for an estimated $181,456

TERESA BROPHY BAIR (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,281 shares for an estimated $57,315 .

. MOLLIE LEONI (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,963 shares for an estimated $39,068 .

. THOMAS JAMES DOYLE (SVP, Finance & Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,949 shares for an estimated $38,958 .

. KATHLEEN FORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,343 shares for an estimated $22,736 .

. FRANCIS BURROWS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,166 shares for an estimated $17,050 .

. BRIAN T. POWL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,583 shares for an estimated $12,461

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KURA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $KURA stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KURA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KURA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KURA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KURA forecast page.

$KURA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KURA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KURA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $14.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Bradley Canino from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $11.0 on 11/22/2024

Full Release



– Phase 1 dose-escalation study to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with imatinib in patients with advanced GIST after imatinib failure –





– Combination of ziftomenib and imatinib shows robust and durable antitumor activity in imatinib-sensitive and imatinib-resistant GIST preclinical models –





SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the first patients have been dosed in KOMET-015, a Phase 1 clinical trial of ziftomenib, the Company’s potent and selective, oral investigational menin inhibitor, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) after imatinib failure.





“Building on compelling clinical activity of ziftomenib in patients with



NPM1



-mutant and



KMT2A



-rearranged AML, we are committed to evaluating the full therapeutic potential of menin inhibitors for the treatment of cancer,” said Mollie Leoni, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology. “Approximately 4,000 to 6,000 new cases of GIST are diagnosed each year in the U.S., and advanced GIST patients have limited treatment options. Our preclinical data demonstrate the combination of ziftomenib and imatinib provides robust and durable antitumor activity in both imatinib-sensitive (1L) and imatinib-resistant (2L/3L) GIST patient-derived xenograft models, and we look forward to seeing whether the combination offers potential to transform the treatment paradigm.”





In preclinical studies, the data demonstrates the combination exerts antitumor activity via a synthetic lethal mechanism through which ziftomenib epigenetically targets a vulnerability of GIST tumors actively induced by even ineffective tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatments. Sixty percent of patients develop resistance to imatinib, the frontline standard of care for GIST, within two years, and ziftomenib has the potential to delay the onset of or overcome that resistance in these patients.





“This study is an important step in developing new combination treatments to potentially improve outcomes for patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors, a disease indication for which new therapeutic options are needed,” said Mrinal Gounder, M.D., Sarcoma Oncologist & Early Phase Drug Development Specialist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “KOMET-015 builds upon the promising preclinical data observed with ziftomenib in combination with imatinib in GIST models and we look forward to evaluating the investigational drug candidate and its potential to transform the treatment landscape.”





“Until now, most approaches to treating gastrointestinal stromal tumors rely on targeted KIT inhibition via tyrosine kinase inhibitors such as imatinib, however most patients eventually progress due to acquired secondary KIT mutations highlighting the need for new treatment options,” said Shreyaskumar Patel, M.D., Center Medical Director, Sarcoma Center, at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “We are highly encouraged by the substantial preclinical data generated to date supporting the combination for ziftomenib in combination with KIT inhibitors in advanced GIST, and the dosing of the first patients marks an important milestone to address the meaningful unmet need for these patients.”





The KOMET-015 Phase 1a/1b, open-label, dose-escalation trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary antitumor activity of ziftomenib in combination with imatinib in adults with GIST who have documented disease progression while currently on or previously treated with imatinib. Upon completion of the dose-escalation portion of the trial, expansion cohorts are planned to further assess the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of ziftomenib. The primary objectives include evaluation of safety and tolerability and determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose, and key secondary endpoints include clinical benefit, overall response rate (ORR), progression free survival (PFS), duration of response, and overall survival (OS).





Currently, there are no other clinical trials evaluating the combination of a menin inhibitor with standards of care for the treatment of GIST. For more information regarding the KOMET-015 trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier:



NCT06655246



).







About GIST







Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) are the most common form of sarcoma, and are characterized as KIT-dependent solid tumors, with an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 new cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year. Despite the successful disease control achieved with imatinib in advanced GIST patients, most patients eventually progress due to acquired secondary KIT mutations. TKIs such as sunitinib target imatinib-resistant genotypes and are approved in later lines, but response rates and long-term outcomes are modest, so new therapeutic options are needed.







About Ziftomenib







Ziftomenib is a once daily, oral investigational menin inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of genetically defined AML and GIST patients with high unmet need. In April 2024, ziftomenib received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R)



NPM1



-mutant (



NPM1



-m) AML based on data from Kura’s KOMET-001 clinical trial. Additional information about clinical trials for ziftomenib can be found at



www.kuraoncology.com/clinical-trials/#ziftomenib



.







About Kura Oncology







Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates, designed to target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral menin inhibitor, is the first and only investigational therapy to receive BTD from the FDA for the treatment of R/R



NPM1



-m AML. In November 2024, Kura entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize ziftomenib for AML and other hematologic malignancies. Enrollment in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R



NPM1



-m AML has been completed, and in the second quarter of 2025, the companies announced submission of a New Drug Application for ziftomenib for the treatment of adult patients with R/R



NPM1



-m AML. Kura and Kyowa Kirin are conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R



NPM1



-m and



KMT2A



-rearranged AML. Kura has also initiated a Phase 1 trial (KOMET-015) of ziftomenib in combination with imatinib in advanced GIST. KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (FIT-001) as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies for patients with various solid tumors. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) in combination with alpelisib for patients with



PIK3CA



-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at



https://kuraoncology.com/



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of Kura’s product candidates, ziftomenib, tipifarnib and KO-2806; plans, trial designs and expected timing of clinical trials; the anticipated timing of submission of an NDA for ziftomenib; and the potential for menin inhibitors to shift the treatment paradigm for GIST. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, applications and other interactions with regulatory bodies, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Dr. Gounder has financial interests related to Kura Oncology.









Contacts







Investors:





Patti Bank





Managing Director





(415) 513-1284







patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com







Media:





Alexandra Weingarten





Associate Director, Corporate Communications





(858) 500-8822







alexandra@kuraoncology.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.