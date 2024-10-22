Kura Oncology initiated with an Outperform at LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital initiated coverage of Kura Oncology (KURA) with an Outperform rating and $30 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on KURA:
- Kura Oncology downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
- Kura Oncology announces Ziftomenib Phase 1 results in The Lancet
- Kura Oncology Welcomes New Director Michael Vasconcelles
- Kura Oncology appoints Vasconcelles to board of directors
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.