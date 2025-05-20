Kura Oncology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June 2025

Kura Oncology management will participate in three investor conferences in May and June 2025, discussing oncology developments.

Quiver AI Summary

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision cancer treatments, announced its participation in three upcoming investor conferences. Management will engage in fireside chats at the TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit on May 27, the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, and the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10. These events will be accessible via live audio webcasts on Kura's website, with replays available afterward. The company's notable pipeline includes ziftomenib, a breakthrough therapy for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, which is being developed in collaboration with Kyowa Kirin. Kura is also evaluating other drug candidates in various clinical trials for different malignancies. For further details, Kura's website offers additional resources.

Potential Positives

Kura Oncology is participating in three high-profile investor conferences, which can enhance visibility and attract potential investors.

The company has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for ziftomenib, highlighting its potential significance in treating acute myeloid leukemia.

Kura has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 trial for ziftomenib, moving it closer to potential FDA approval and commercialization.

The global collaboration with Kyowa Kirin for developing ziftomenib demonstrates strategic partnerships that can provide additional resources and expertise.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are the upcoming investor conferences for Kura Oncology?

Kura Oncology will participate in three investor conferences: TD Cowen, Jefferies Global Healthcare, and Goldman Sachs conferences in May and June 2025.

Where can I watch the Kura Oncology investor presentations?

Audi webcasts of Kura's presentations will be available in the Investors section of their website, with replays accessible after the events.

What is ziftomenib and its significance?

Ziftomenib is a once-daily oral menin inhibitor designated as a Breakthrough Therapy by the FDA for treating relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutant AML.

What clinical trials is Kura Oncology currently conducting?

Kura is conducting trials for ziftomenib in combination treatments for AML and evaluating KO-2806 in various solid tumors.

How can I get more information about Kura Oncology?

For more information about Kura Biotechnology, visit their website at https://kuraoncology.com/ or follow them on social media.

$KURA Insider Trading Activity

$KURA insiders have traded $KURA stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAHEEM HASNAIN sold 22,682 shares for an estimated $181,456

TERESA BROPHY BAIR (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,840 shares for an estimated $66,606 .

. MOLLIE LEONI (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,963 shares for an estimated $39,068 .

. THOMAS JAMES DOYLE (SVP, Finance & Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,949 shares for an estimated $38,958 .

. KATHLEEN FORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,375 shares for an estimated $24,080 .

. FRANCIS BURROWS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,166 shares for an estimated $17,050 .

. BRIAN T. POWL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,583 shares for an estimated $12,461

$KURA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $KURA stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KURA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KURA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KURA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $14.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Bradley Canino from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $11.0 on 11/22/2024

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:







A fireside chat at the TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit held virtually at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT on May 27, 2025;













A fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in NYC at 2:35 p.m. ET / 11:35 a.m. PT on June 4, 2025; and













A fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT on June 10, 2025.











Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at



https://kuraoncology.com/



, with archived replays available following all three events.







About Kura Oncology







Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates designed to target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral menin inhibitor, is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) NPM1-mutant (NPM1-m) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In November 2024, Kura Oncology entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin) to develop and commercialize ziftomenib for AML and other hematologic malignancies. Enrollment in KOMET-001, a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R NPM1-m AML, has been completed, and in the second quarter of 2025, the companies announced submission to the FDA of a New Drug Application for ziftomenib for the treatment of adult patients with R/R NPM1-m AML. Kura and Kyowa Kirin are conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R NPM1-m and KMT2A-rearranged AML. KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (FIT-001) as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies for patients with various solid tumors. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at





https://kuraoncology.com/





and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Contacts







Investors:





Patti Bank





Managing Director





(415) 513-1284







patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com







Media:







media@kuraoncology.com





