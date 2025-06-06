Kura Oncology Grants Stock Options To New Hires Under Inducement Plan

(RTTNews) - Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision cancer therapies, announced that its Board's Compensation Committee granted nonstatutory stock options for 79,200 shares to five new employees on June 2, 2025.

The awards were issued under the 2023 Inducement Option Plan as amended, in alignment with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), serving as an employment inducement.

The options carry an exercise price of $6.30 per share, matching the closing price on the grant date. Vesting will occur over four years: 25% after one year, and the remaining shares will vest monthly over the next 36 months, contingent on continued employment. The grants are governed by the plan's terms and individual stock option agreements.

KURA is currently trading at $6.74, or 2.66% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

