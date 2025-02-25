Kura Oncology CEO Troy Wilson to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

Kura Oncology's CEO will speak at three investor conferences in March 2025, focusing on precision cancer treatments.

Kura Oncology, Inc. announced that its President and CEO, Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., will participate in three upcoming investor conferences: the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on March 4, the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 11, and the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on March 12, 2025. The company, focused on precision cancer medicines, has a pipeline that includes ziftomenib, the first investigational therapy with Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia. Kura has entered a collaboration with Kyowa Kirin to develop ziftomenib, with ongoing clinical trials for AML. Additionally, Kura is developing other candidates, including KO-2806 and tipifarnib, in various trials. Live webcasts of the conferences will be accessible on Kura's website, with replays available afterward.

Potential Positives

Kura Oncology's CEO, Troy Wilson, is slated to participate in three high-profile investor conferences, potentially increasing visibility and interest in the company's ongoing clinical developments.

The company’s investigational therapy, ziftomenib, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA, highlighting its significance in treating relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia.

Kura Oncology has entered into a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Kirin for the development and commercialization of ziftomenib, which could enhance resources and support for its clinical programs.

Enrollment in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib has been completed, indicating progress in its clinical pipeline and potential path toward regulatory approval.

Potential Negatives

Company is in a clinical-stage and has not yet brought a product to market, which may raise concerns about its ability to achieve commercial success.

Press release predominantly focuses on upcoming investor conferences, which may indicate a lack of significant new developments or updates about their drug pipeline.

The mention of ongoing trials without clear results may suggest potential uncertainty or delays in advancing their products, impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What investor conferences will Kura Oncology participate in?

Kura Oncology will participate in the TD Cowen, Barclays, and Leerink Partners conferences in March 2025.

Who is the CEO of Kura Oncology?

The CEO of Kura Oncology is Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D.

Where can I watch the Kura Oncology webcasts?

Live audio webcasts can be found in the Investors section of Kura’s website.

What is ziftomenib used for?

Ziftomenib is being developed for the treatment of relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia.

What collaborations has Kura Oncology engaged in?

Kura Oncology has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Kirin to develop ziftomenib for AML and hematologic malignancies.

$KURA Insider Trading Activity

$KURA insiders have traded $KURA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERESA BROPHY BAIR (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,281 shares for an estimated $57,315 .

. MOLLIE LEONI (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,963 shares for an estimated $39,068 .

. THOMAS JAMES DOYLE (SVP, Finance & Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,949 shares for an estimated $38,958 .

. KATHLEEN FORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,343 shares for an estimated $22,736 .

. FRANCIS BURROWS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,166 shares for an estimated $17,050 .

. BRIAN T. POWL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,583 shares for an estimated $12,461

$KURA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $KURA stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:







A fireside chat at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT on March 4, 2025;



A fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT on March 11, 2025; and



Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at



https://kuraoncology.com/



, with archived replays available following all three events.







About Kura Oncology







Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral menin inhibitor, is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (“R/R”) NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”). In November 2024, Kura Oncology entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize ziftomenib for AML and other hematologic malignancies. Enrollment in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R NPM1-mutant AML has been completed. Kura Oncology and Kyowa Kirin are also conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML. KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective farnesyl transferase inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at





https://kuraoncology.com/





and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







