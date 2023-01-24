Markets
Kura Oncology Announces FDA Clearance For IND Application For KO-2806

January 24, 2023 — 07:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) announced the clearance by the FDA of the Investigational New Drug application for KO-2806 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company plans to evaluate safety, tolerability and preliminary antitumor activity of KO-2806 in a Phase 1 first-in-human study as a monotherapy and in combination with other targeted therapies.

KO-2806 is a potent next-generation inhibitor of farnesyl transferase designed to improve upon potency, pharmacokinetic and physicochemical properties of earlier FTI drug candidates.

Kura Oncology expects to initiate the Phase 1 study in the third quarter of 2023.

