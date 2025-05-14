Kura Oncology and Kyowa Kirin to Present Updated Data on Ziftomenib in Combination with 7+3 for AML at EHA2025 Congress

Ziftomenib’s safety and efficacy data in AML patients will be presented at EHA2025 Congress on June 12, 2025.

Kura Oncology and Kyowa Kirin announced that clinical data from the KOMET-007 trial, evaluating ziftomenib in combination with the standard chemotherapy regimen of cytarabine and daunorubicin (7+3) for newly diagnosed patients with NPM1-mutant or KMT2A-rearranged acute myeloid leukemia (AML), will be presented at the EHA2025 Congress in Milan on June 12, 2025. The Phase 1 trial data aims to underscore ziftomenib's potential as a treatment option for AML patients. Kura's Chief Medical Officer highlighted the findings' promise in expanding treatment options for AML, anticipating further evaluation in an upcoming Phase 3 trial. Additionally, other related abstracts from different trials will also be presented. Kura is focused on developing precision medicines for cancer, with ziftomenib being a key investigational therapy for relapsed or refractory NPM1-m AML.

Potential Positives

Abstract highlighting clinical data from the KOMET-007 trial accepted for oral presentation at EHA2025, enhancing visibility in the scientific community.

Ziftomenib is the first investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for treating relapsed or refractory NPM1-m AML, indicating its significant therapeutic potential.

Combination of ziftomenib with standard chemotherapy (7+3) in newly diagnosed AML patients shows promise, potentially improving treatment options for this patient group.

Collaboration with Kyowa Kirin for the development and commercialization of ziftomenib reinforces corporate partnerships to advance drug development strategies.

Potential Negatives

Clinical trials involved, such as KOMET-007 and KOMET-001, may not guarantee successful outcomes, highlighting the uncertainty of ziftomenib's efficacy and safety in treating AML, which could impact investor confidence.

The reported findings depend on ongoing clinical trials, making the future commercialization of ziftomenib uncertain and tied to various risks associated with regulatory approvals and trial results.

The collaboration with Kyowa Kirin may not yield the anticipated results, introducing risks regarding the partnership's effectiveness and the ability to bring ziftomenib successfully to market.

FAQ

What is the KOMET-007 trial about?

The KOMET-007 trial evaluates the combination of ziftomenib and standard chemotherapy in treating AML patients with specific mutations.

When will the oral presentation of the trial data occur?

The oral presentation of the KOMET-007 trial data will be held on June 12, 2025, at the EHA Congress.

What is ziftomenib and its significance?

Ziftomenib is a once-daily oral menin inhibitor that is being developed as a treatment for NPM1-mutant AML.

How does ziftomenib combine with chemotherapy?

It combines with standard 7+3 chemotherapy and venetoclax/azacitidine for treating newly diagnosed AML patients.

Where can I find presentation materials after the conference?

Copies of the presentations will be available on Kura's website after the meeting.

Full Release



– Ziftomenib combined with 7+3 in 1L



NPM1



-m or



KMT2A



-r AML patients selected for oral presentation on Thursday, June 12th –





– Updated dataset to be presented in oral presentation at EHA2025 Congress –





SAN DIEGO and TOKYO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA, “Kura”) and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4151, “Kyowa Kirin”) today announced that an abstract highlighting clinical data from the KOMET-007 combination trial of ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral investigational menin inhibitor, has been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress, to be held in Milan, Italy, from June 12-15, 2025.





KOMET-007 is a multicenter Phase 1 trial of ziftomenib in combination with standards of care, including cytarabine plus daunorubicin (7+3) and venetoclax/azacitidine (ven/aza), in patients with



NPM1



-mutant (



NPM1



-m) and



KMT2A



-rearranged (



KMT2A



-r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The data presented at EHA will be from the Phase 1a dose-escalation and Phase 1b dose-expansion portions of the trial, in the cohort evaluating ziftomenib in combination with 7+3 in newly diagnosed patients with AML.





“The latest findings from the KOMET-007 trial underscore the potential of the combination of ziftomenib with intensive chemotherapy for newly diagnosed patients, strengthening our confidence in its role as a potential treatment option for a broad segment of the AML community,” said Mollie Leoni, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology. “The Phase 1a/b KOMET-007 trial positions us to further evaluate this combination, and its potential to expand treatment options for AML patients, in the upcoming pivotal Phase 3 KOMET-017 trial.”





In addition to the oral presentation, two abstracts for the KOMET-001 and KOMET-017 trials have been accepted for an encore presentation and publication, respectively. Session titles and information for all three abstracts are listed below and are now available on the EHAweb.org website. Updated data from the published abstract for KOMET-007 will be disclosed during the oral presentation.







Ziftomenib Combined with Intensive Induction (7+3) in Newly Diagnosed







NPM1







-m or







KMT2A







-r Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Updated Phase 1a/b Results from KOMET-007







Session: s411. Menin inhibitors and venetoclax-based regimens in AML treatment





Date and Session Time: Thursday, June 12, 2025; 5:00PM - 6:15PM CEST





Location: Allianz MiCo, Milano Convention Centre, Auditorium





Publication Number: S136







Ziftomenib in Relapsed/Refractory







NPM1







-Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Phase 1b/2 Clinical Activity and Safety Results from the Pivotal KOMET-001 Study



Session: Poster Session 1





Date and Time: Friday, June 13, 2025; 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM CEST





Location: Allianz MiCo, Milano Convention Centre, Poster Hall





Publication Number: PF473







Registrational Phase 3 Study of Ziftomenib in Combination with Non-Intensive or Intensive Chemotherapy for Newly Diagnosed







NPM1







-m and/or







KMT2A







-r Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): The KOMET-017 Trial







Online Publication Only





Publication Number: PB2573





Copies of the presentations will be available on Kura's website at



www.kuraoncology.com/pipeline/publications/



following presentation at the meeting.







About Kura Oncology







Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates designed to target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral menin inhibitor, is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R)



NPM1



-m AML. In November 2024, Kura Oncology entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin to develop and commercialize ziftomenib for AML and other hematologic malignancies. Enrollment in KOMET-001, a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R



NPM1



-m AML, has been completed, and in the second quarter of 2025, the companies announced submission of a New Drug Application for ziftomenib for the treatment of adult patients with R/R



NPM1



-m AML. Kura and Kyowa Kirin are conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R



NPM1



-m and



KMT2A



-r AML. KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (FIT-001) as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies for patients with various solid tumors. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) in combination with alpelisib for patients with



PIK3CA



-dependent HNSCC. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at



https://kuraoncology.com/



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







About Kyowa Kirin







Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel medicines and treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, Kyowa Kirin has invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and is currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, such as bone & mineral, intractable hematological diseases/hemato-oncology and rare diseases. A shared commitment to Kyowa Kirin’s values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites Kyowa Kirin across the globe. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at



www.kyowakirin.com



.







Kura Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of ziftomenib; potential benefits of combining ziftomenib with intensive chemotherapy and the expected timing and presentation of results and data from clinical trials. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, and other interactions with regulatory bodies, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, the risk that the collaboration with Kyowa Kirin is unsuccessful, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Kura Contacts







Investors:





Patti Bank





Managing Director





(415) 513-1284







patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com







Media:







media@kuraoncology.com









Kyowa Kirin Contacts







Investors:





Ryohei Kawai





ir@kyowakirin.com





Media, Global:





Wataru Suzuki,







media@kyowakirin.com





