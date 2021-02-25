KURA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kura Oncology Inc (Symbol: KURA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.42, changing hands as low as $26.76 per share. Kura Oncology Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KURA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KURA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.35 per share, with $43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.88.

