Kura (KURA) Revenue Drops 61%

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA), a clinical-stage company specializing in precision cancer medicines, released its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025. The headline news was a sharp miss on collaboration revenue, with $15.3 million (GAAP) reported versus analyst expectations of $39.1 million. As there are still no product sales, all revenue in the period reflected payments under partnership agreements. Operating expenses in R&D and administration rose significantly from the prior year, widening the net loss to $66.1 million (GAAP). While Kura continued clinical and regulatory momentum with its lead asset ziftomenib, the quarter highlights mounting financial pressure as the company ramps toward potential commercial operations.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.75) ($0.41) ($0.59) (27.1 %) Revenue (GAAP) $15.3 million $39.1 million $0 N/A Research and Development Expenses $62.8 million $39.7 million 58.1 % General and Administrative Expenses $25.2 million $16.7 million 50.9% Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $630.7 million $727.4 million(as of Dec 31, 2024) (-13.3 %)

Company Overview and Core Business Drivers

Kura Oncology is focused on developing targeted therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company’s primary asset is ziftomenib, a menin inhibitor drug designed for genetically defined subtypes of leukemia such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Ziftomenib is being evaluated in the relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant AML population, a group with limited current treatment options.

The business model relies heavily on clinical development milestones and strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with Kyowa Kirin. These partnerships provide funding and market expertise as the company moves toward regulatory approval and commercialization. Achieving key clinical and regulatory milestones, differentiation from competitors, and management of cash reserves are all critical success factors.

Quarterly Highlights and Performance Drivers

The core achievement was ziftomenib advancing to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Priority Review after submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for use in relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant AML. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for ziftomenib in adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutant AML is November 30, 2025. This is a significant regulatory milestone for Kura, as ziftomenib is the only menin inhibitor to receive both Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this indication. Regulatory progress was matched by favorable new clinical data. The KOMET-001 pivotal trial showed a 23% rate of complete remission (CR) and CR with partial hematologic recovery (CRh) in a heavily pretreated, high-risk patient group, as presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting. Safety was highlighted as manageable, with low rates of myelosuppression, low discontinuation, and no significant cardiac safety issues.

While the regulatory trajectory remains smooth and commercial readiness has ramped up, financial results (GAAP) fell short of expectations. All reported revenue still comes from collaboration payments (mainly Kyowa Kirin) rather than product sales. The $15.3 million in GAAP revenue recognized was 60.9% below analyst expectations Research and development spending climbed 58% to $62.8 million (GAAP) compared to the second quarter of 2024 as clinical programs expand and late-stage trials progress. General and administrative expenses also increased by 51% to $25.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2024, reflecting pre-launch hiring, commercial infrastructure build-up, and scaling of corporate functions. Increasing spend contributed to a net loss (GAAP) of $66.1 million, up 30% compared to the $50.8 million loss in Q2 2024.

There were no new product launches or sales in the quarter. Commercial activity focused on pre-launch hiring, field sales onboarding, and ramping up education and access programs in anticipation of ziftomenib’s potential approval. In the clinical pipeline, additional trials are on track—including two pivotal Phase 3 trials starting in the second half of the year. Other income increased slightly to $6.5 million from $5.6 million in the prior year, but did not offset the rise in operating costs and the cash burn from scaling operations and R&D. The company’s collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin remains an important source of non-dilutive funding, but further milestone and commercialization payments depend on continued progress in clinical and regulatory programs.

While not reflected in reported sales, the company is diversifying its research pipeline. Development candidates now include a next-generation menin inhibitor for diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases, as well as an ongoing program evaluating KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), in solid tumors such as renal cell carcinoma. Data from the FIT-001 and KOMET-007 trials are due later in 2025 and will guide prioritization of future investments across therapeutic areas. There were no announced one-time charges or adjustments impacting the results in the quarter.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Catalysts

Management continues to assert that its $630.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2025, is sufficient to fund current operations into 2027, even with elevated R&D and overhead. The company expects that anticipated collaboration funding from Kyowa Kirin, if milestones are met, will further support ziftomenib’s development through regulatory review and potential commercial launch. Forthcoming catalysts include the FDA verdict on ziftomenib by November 30, 2025, the start of two pivotal Phase 3 registrational trials, and several major clinical data readouts at medical conferences. No numerical guidance on revenue, expenses, or cash burn for the remainder of the year was provided by management.

With no current product on the market, Kura Oncology’s financial profile remains highly sensitive to clinical and regulatory outcomes and the realization of collaboration-related revenues. Future quarters will be watched for progress on revenue recognition from milestones, the pace and scale of R&D investment, and the company’s ability to secure approval and eventual commercial adoption for ziftomenib. Competition in menin inhibitors remains strong, and the results of ongoing trials and the FDA review will play key roles in shaping future strategy and resources. KURA does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

