News & Insights

Markets
KURA

Kura Gains 17% Over Positive Preliminary Clinical Data From Phase 1 Trial Of Ziftomenib

January 30, 2024 — 11:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) gained 15 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced positive preliminary clinical data from phase 1 trial Of Ziftomenib.

Currently, Kura's stock is climbing 15.75 percent, to $21.58 over the previous close of $18.60 on a volume of 8,141,727. It had traded between $7.41 and $22.92 in the last 52 weeks on the Nasdaq.

According to the data cut-off on January 11, all newly diagnosed patients treated with Ziftomenib and cytarabine/daunorubicin achieved a complete remission with full count recovery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KURA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.