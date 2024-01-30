Kura Gains 17% Over Positive Preliminary Clinical Data From Phase 1 Trial Of Ziftomenib

(RTTNews) - Stock of Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) gained 15 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced positive preliminary clinical data from phase 1 trial Of Ziftomenib.

Currently, Kura's stock is climbing 15.75 percent, to $21.58 over the previous close of $18.60 on a volume of 8,141,727. It had traded between $7.41 and $22.92 in the last 52 weeks on the Nasdaq.

According to the data cut-off on January 11, all newly diagnosed patients treated with Ziftomenib and cytarabine/daunorubicin achieved a complete remission with full count recovery.

