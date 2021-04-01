KURA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kura Oncology Inc (Symbol: KURA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.93, changing hands as high as $29.49 per share. Kura Oncology Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KURA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KURA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.685 per share, with $43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.34.

