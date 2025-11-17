Kuo Toong International Co. (TPEX:8936) Price Target Decreased by 33.42% to 77.42

The average one-year price target for Kuo Toong International Co. (TPEX:8936) has been revised to NT$77.42 / share. This is a decrease of 33.42% from the prior estimate of NT$116.28 dated May 31, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$76.66 to a high of NT$79.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.30% from the latest reported closing price of NT$63.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuo Toong International Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8936 is 0.01%, an increase of 19.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 14,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 3,365K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares , representing an increase of 39.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8936 by 39.60% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,060K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8936 by 7.37% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,765K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,422K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 792K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8936 by 10.28% over the last quarter.

