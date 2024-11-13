News & Insights

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment’s New Agreement for 2027

November 13, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3768) has released an update.

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. has announced a New Framework Agreement with its controlling shareholder, Kunming Dianchi Investment, to continue providing operation and management services for water treatment facilities until 2027. This agreement, which involves significant connected transactions, will be up for approval during the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting in December 2024. The agreement is aimed at ensuring continued collaboration and operational efficiency in wastewater and water supply services.

