Kunming Dianchi Sets Shareholder Meeting Dates

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. announces the closure of its register of members from June 7 to June 28, 2024, for H Shareholders and Domestic Shareholders to determine their entitlement to attend and vote at the upcoming AGM and respective class meetings. Shareholders must complete registration procedures by the end of business on June 6, 2024, to participate. The AGM is scheduled for June 28, 2024, where amendments to the Company’s Articles of Association will be considered.

