Kunming Dianchi Plans Key Amendments to Governance Documents

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3768) has released an update.

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and procedural rules, aligning them with updated Chinese Company Law. This move includes changes to the structure and duties of various committees and provisions for directors’ responsibilities, capital reduction, and loss recovery. Shareholders will vote on these amendments at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

