News & Insights

Stocks

Kunming Dianchi Plans Key Amendments to Governance Documents

October 25, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3768) has released an update.

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and procedural rules, aligning them with updated Chinese Company Law. This move includes changes to the structure and duties of various committees and provisions for directors’ responsibilities, capital reduction, and loss recovery. Shareholders will vote on these amendments at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

For further insights into HK:3768 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.