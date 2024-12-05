Kunlun Energy Shareholders Approve KPMG as New Auditor

KUNLUN ENERGY (HK:0135) has released an update.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited announced that shareholders overwhelmingly approved the appointment of KPMG as the company’s new auditor during a special general meeting. The decision was backed by 99.99% of the votes, reflecting strong shareholder support. The move is expected to strengthen the company’s financial oversight.

