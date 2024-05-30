Kunlun Energy Shareholders Approve Dividend and Directors

KUNLUN ENERGY (HK:0135) has released an update.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, where all proposed resolutions, except for the withdrawn ordinary resolution no. 5, were passed with significant majority votes. Shareholders voted on key issues including the adoption of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend for 2023, and the re-election of directors. Notably, a final dividend of RMB28.38 cents per share was approved with an overwhelming 99.99% votes in favor.

