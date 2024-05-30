News & Insights

Stocks

Kunlun Energy Shareholders Approve Dividend and Directors

May 30, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KUNLUN ENERGY (HK:0135) has released an update.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, where all proposed resolutions, except for the withdrawn ordinary resolution no. 5, were passed with significant majority votes. Shareholders voted on key issues including the adoption of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend for 2023, and the re-election of directors. Notably, a final dividend of RMB28.38 cents per share was approved with an overwhelming 99.99% votes in favor.

For further insights into HK:0135 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KUNUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.