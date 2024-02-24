Kunlun Energy Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (KLYCY) Price Target Increased by 6.55% to 9.45

The average one-year price target for Kunlun Energy Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:KLYCY) has been revised to 9.45 / share. This is an increase of 6.55% from the prior estimate of 8.87 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.26 to a high of 9.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from the latest reported closing price of 8.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kunlun Energy Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLYCY is 0.27%, an increase of 22.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 565,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 56,298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,634K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLYCY by 16.39% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,815K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,995K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLYCY by 14.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,005K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,237K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLYCY by 14.79% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 36,018K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,102K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLYCY by 24.75% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24,232K shares. No change in the last quarter.

